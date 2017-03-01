Imagine your joy witnessing your child growing up to become a highly respected leader in their chosen field: whether a C.E.O. of a multi-national company, an entrepreneur starting a new business, creating employment for thousands of people or even a political leader.

After all, we parents naturally want the very best for our children and for them to enjoy an even better life than we have.

But the fatal mistake most parents make is to leave their child’s future largely to chance and think that by sending them to a good conventional school they’re doing the very best for them. But, sadly, that is not the case.

Because, in this increasingly competitive world, simply hoping conventional schooling will bring out the best in your child just isn’t anywhere near enough.

Because the focus of early schooling is naturally on the key skills of reading, writing and arithmetic and achieving high grades, rather than preparing children for success in life with multiple ‘people skills’, such as those vital communication skills that will inspire others to help them on the path to success.

Nor will a university education help your child develop the life skills that are vital for their success – and here’s why.